NEM Hits Market Cap of $550.85 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0612 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Liquid and Poloniex. During the last week, NEM has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. NEM has a total market cap of $550.85 million and approximately $40.44 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

NEM Profile

Get NEM alerts:

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: B2BX, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Indodax, Coinsuper, Zaif, Crex24, Cryptomate, Liquid, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, COSS, Kuna, Huobi, BTC-Alpha, Bitbns, Koineks, OKEx, BTC Trade UA, Bithumb, Bittrex, Binance, YoBit, Upbit, Poloniex, Iquant, Livecoin, Kryptono, Coinbe and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.