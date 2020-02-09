Nestree Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Nestree token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Bibox. Nestree has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $289,186.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046730 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00062382 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000768 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00082934 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,148.01 or 1.00609113 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000638 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000437 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,051,319 tokens. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree.

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

