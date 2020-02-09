Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 146.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $366.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.02 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

