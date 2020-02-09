NevaCoin Achieves Market Cap of $22,439.00 (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NevaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. NevaCoin has a market capitalization of $22,439.00 and $6.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002282 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000801 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NevaCoin Coin Profile

NevaCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 4,543,475 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net.

NevaCoin Coin Trading

NevaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

