NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Holdings Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of NewMarket worth $13,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NewMarket in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NewMarket by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in NewMarket in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket stock opened at $425.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.53. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $382.88 and a 12-month high of $505.16.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $534.45 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 41.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

