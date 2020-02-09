NewYorkCoin (NYC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $897.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $897.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00753604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007519 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, FreiExchange and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.