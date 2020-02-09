Nexo (NEXO) Market Cap Tops $104.39 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. Nexo has a market capitalization of $104.39 million and approximately $16.62 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One Nexo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, DDEX, Allbit and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.68 or 0.03395406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00237379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00137296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io.

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns, Mercatox, DDEX, Allbit, HitBTC, Fatbtc and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.