NEXT (NET) Market Cap Tops $30.91 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. NEXT has a total market cap of $30.91 million and approximately $186,337.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT token can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00007555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. During the last week, NEXT has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00760191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032871 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

