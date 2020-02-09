NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.7% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $269.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $181.02 and a 12-month high of $271.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.07.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.