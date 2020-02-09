Nexus (NXS) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Nexus has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002034 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit and Bittrex. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $13.27 million and approximately $115,618.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Nexus

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

