Nimiq (NIM) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $276,485.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,125.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.36 or 0.02246701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.11 or 0.04428060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.73 or 0.00758254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.00854295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00114300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009787 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00026872 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00703035 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,282,390,885 coins and its circulating supply is 5,374,140,885 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

