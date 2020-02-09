Niobio Cash Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $399.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $71,208.00 and approximately $399.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

