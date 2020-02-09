Niobium Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,370.00 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $1.82 million and $2,370.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.97 or 0.03402421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033911 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00138868 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

