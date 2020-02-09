Nitro Reaches Market Capitalization of $41,057.00 (NOX)

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Nitro has a total market cap of $41,057.00 and $282.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nitro token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS and Livecoin. During the last week, Nitro has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.03 or 0.03390683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00236081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00033134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00136351 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Nitro Profile

Nitro’s genesis date was October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,077,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nitro’s official website is www.nitro.live.

Buying and Selling Nitro

Nitro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nitro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nitro using one of the exchanges listed above.

