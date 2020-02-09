NOIA Network Price Down 28.4% Over Last 7 Days (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $55,703.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.27 or 0.05831550 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023743 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00120791 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039010 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003089 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,203,241 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

