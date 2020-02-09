Noku (NOKU) 24-Hour Volume Tops $612.00

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. Noku has a market capitalization of $665,108.00 and approximately $612.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noku token can currently be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. In the last week, Noku has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.33 or 0.03388450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00238497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00033862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00137728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Noku Token Profile

Noku was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

