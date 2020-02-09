NoLimitCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $552,406.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $552,406.00 and approximately $4,248.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000123 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 609,091,906 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, HitBTC, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

