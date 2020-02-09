NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) versus Itau Corpbanca (OTCMKTS:ITCB) Financial Contrast

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) and Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Itau Corpbanca pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Itau Corpbanca has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Itau Corpbanca has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and Itau Corpbanca, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 0 2 1 0 2.33 Itau Corpbanca 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and Itau Corpbanca’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NORDEA Bk AB SW/S $11.65 billion 3.05 $3.63 billion N/A N/A Itau Corpbanca $2.90 billion 0.87 $274.13 million N/A N/A

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has higher revenue and earnings than Itau Corpbanca.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Itau Corpbanca shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and Itau Corpbanca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 14.94% 4.94% 0.26% Itau Corpbanca 6.91% 4.76% 0.55%

Summary

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S beats Itau Corpbanca on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NORDEA Bk AB SW/S

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates. The company also provides business banking services; transaction banking services consisting of cards, trade finance, cash management, and mobile- and ecommerce; and investment credits, working capital, and consumer credits. In addition, it offers a range of financing, cash management and payment services, investment banking, capital markets products, and securities services; manages customers' assets and provides financial advice to high net worth individuals and institutional investors; and provides a range of pension, endowment, and risk products. Further, the company offers trade finance services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates approximately 450 branches. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Itau Corpbanca

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. The company has operations in Chile, Colombia, and Panama, as well as has a branch in New York and representative offices in Madrid and Peru. Itaú CorpBanca was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

