Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.22.

NPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

TSE:NPI traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$30.37. 539,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.59. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$22.90 and a 1 year high of C$30.75. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a PE ratio of 18.24.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$378.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.07%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

