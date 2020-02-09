Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $1,433,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $1,847,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $6,391,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.45.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $367.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.29 and a 1-year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

