Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$9.32 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $9.37.

About Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

