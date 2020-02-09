nOS (NOS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Million

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, nOS has traded up 41.1% against the dollar. One nOS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. nOS has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $63,008.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform. The official website for nOS is nos.io. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io.

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

