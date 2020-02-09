Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Million

Analysts expect Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post sales of $1.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings. Novan reported sales of $4.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $4.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 million to $4.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million.

NOVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Novan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Novan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Novan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 127,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 66,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 49,305 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

NOVN opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

