Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Novartis by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 71,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Novartis by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Novartis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Novartis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 78,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $95.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.73. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $97.00.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $3.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a yield of 2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

