NPCoin Hits Market Cap of $7.48 Million (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. NPCoin has a market cap of $7.48 million and approximately $2,522.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001025 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00049861 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

