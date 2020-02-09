NuBits (USNBT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $71.00

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One NuBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0670 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange. NuBits has a market cap of $735,860.00 and approximately $71.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com.

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

