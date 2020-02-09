Nuggets 1-Day Volume Reaches $485.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, Nuggets has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Nuggets token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Nuggets has a market cap of $880,318.00 and approximately $485.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.81 or 0.03378839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00236315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00136330 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life.

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.