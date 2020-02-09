NULS Market Cap Tops $26.77 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. One NULS token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00003583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, CoinBene and ChaoEX. NULS has a total market capitalization of $26.77 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NULS has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.62 or 0.03450346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00239838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00034328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00139328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002697 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bit-Z, CoinBene, Kucoin, Binance, ChaoEX, OKEx and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

