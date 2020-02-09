Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.04 Million

Analysts expect Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) to report sales of $342.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $346.29 million and the lowest is $339.10 million. Nutanix posted sales of $335.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 61.10% and a negative return on equity of 293.83%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $524,951.20. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 75,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $2,763,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,391 shares of company stock worth $16,671,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 14,486,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,265,000 after acquiring an additional 63,502 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1,076.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 179,115 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 802.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

