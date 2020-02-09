NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Legacy Bridge LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.3% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,020,510.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $138,694.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,743,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,909,873. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.45. The stock has a market cap of $155.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.96.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

