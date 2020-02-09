Nxt Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.26 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Nxt has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $14.76 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinEgg, Stocks.Exchange and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00026190 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020700 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00025365 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007522 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006065 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Indodax, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, C-CEX, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, SouthXchange, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

