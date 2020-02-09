OAX (OAX) Market Cap Reaches $4.42 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. One OAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Gate.io, OKEx and LATOKEN. OAX has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $729,993.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OAX has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.90 or 0.03397504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00227624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00132154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About OAX

OAX launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official website is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Binance, OKEx, Liqui, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

