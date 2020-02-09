Obyte Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Obyte has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.18 or 0.00279257 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $20.83 million and approximately $11,880.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Obyte alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.68 or 0.03395406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00237379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00137296 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00039415 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 739,229 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.