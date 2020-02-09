Odyssey Trading 29.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, FCoin, HitBTC and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. Odyssey has a market cap of $4.14 million and $1.00 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.73 or 0.03430207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00235606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00137959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,301,866,840 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, FCoin, Bit-Z, HitBTC, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit, LBank, Kucoin and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

