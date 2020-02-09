OKCash (OK) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $7,385.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, OKCash has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00046356 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00062886 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000752 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00079765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,089.21 or 1.00283100 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000620 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,990,160 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.