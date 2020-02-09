OKCash Price Tops $0.0260 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. OKCash has a market cap of $1.95 million and $5,962.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046756 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00062883 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000753 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00077011 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,190.60 or 1.00578337 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000635 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,989,112 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.