Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at $2,500,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 5,160.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Okta by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $110,798.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $736,051.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,608,820.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,532 shares of company stock worth $35,527,166 over the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Okta from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $132.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.32. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $70.44 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

