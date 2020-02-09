Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $342.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will report sales of $342.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.10 million and the lowest is $335.50 million. Olympic Steel reported sales of $429.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Olympic Steel.

ZEUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 196.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 125.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 4,179.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a market cap of $162.08 million, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 2.21. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

