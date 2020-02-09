OmiseGO (OMG) Price Tops $1.12 on Top Exchanges

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00011118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Independent Reserve and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). OmiseGO has a total market cap of $157.25 million and approximately $99.47 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinEx, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Neraex, Bancor Network, ZB.COM, IDCM, CoinTiger, AirSwap, CoinExchange, Mercatox, Fatbtc, Independent Reserve, Zebpay, Poloniex, Crex24, ABCC, Iquant, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, BitMart, TOPBTC, GOPAX, Coinsuper, Braziliex, BitForex, BX Thailand, Binance, Bitbns, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Coinrail, FCoin, Coinone, DDEX, C2CX, Livecoin, OTCBTC, Liqui, BigONE, CoinBene, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Bit-Z, BitBay, IDEX, ChaoEX, Cobinhood, TDAX, Koinex, OKEx, Cryptopia, Ovis, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, B2BX, Huobi, HitBTC, Exmo, DragonEX, Hotbit, Coinnest, IDAX, DigiFinex, Vebitcoin and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

