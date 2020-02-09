Omni (OMNI) Price Reaches $1.27 on Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00012546 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Poloniex. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $714,420.00 and $952.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00764604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007417 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,830 coins and its circulating supply is 562,514 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, Cryptohub and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

