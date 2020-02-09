Omni Price Reaches $1.36 on Top Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00013517 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptohub, Bittrex and C-CEX. Omni has a total market cap of $766,004.00 and $371.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00754799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007515 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,831 coins and its circulating supply is 562,515 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Poloniex, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

