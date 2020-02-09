On.Live Price Tops $0.0119 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. On.Live has a total market cap of $257,499.00 and $537.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. One On.Live token can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, On.Live has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get On.Live alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.23 or 0.05844967 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00129382 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039012 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003131 BTC.

On.Live Profile

On.Live (CRYPTO:ONL) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. On.Live’s official website is on.live. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live.

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.