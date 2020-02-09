ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,277 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of ONE Gas worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in ONE Gas by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 2.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in ONE Gas by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ONE Gas by 8.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS opened at $94.50 on Friday. ONE Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a price objective on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.