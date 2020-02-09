ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,598 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises 1.0% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.07% of ONEOK worth $23,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Shares of OKE opened at $75.36 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.13 and a 12-month high of $77.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 134.53%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

