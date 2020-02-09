OP Coin Trading 88.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OPC)

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, OP Coin has traded up 88.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OP Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. OP Coin has a market cap of $23,827.00 and $1.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046730 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00062382 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000768 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00082934 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,148.01 or 1.00609113 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000638 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000437 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OP Coin Profile

OP Coin (CRYPTO:OPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here. OP Coin’s official website is opcoin.info. The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OP Coin Coin Trading

OP Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OP Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OP Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

