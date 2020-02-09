Opacity One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,973.00 (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $12,973.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. During the last week, Opacity has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.42 or 0.03376995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00228097 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00131118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,205,022 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

