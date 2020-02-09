Open Trading Network Achieves Market Cap of $21,433.00 (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Open Trading Network has a total market cap of $21,433.00 and $201.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Open Trading Network has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Trading Network token can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

