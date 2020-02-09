Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Given $41.33 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $41.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Opiant Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $96,216.21. Also, Director Ann L. Macdougall bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,885 shares of company stock valued at $106,604. Insiders own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the period. 21.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,280. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 24.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.