Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 20,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 170,698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $919,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 72,282 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Oracle stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,643 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,458. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

