Orange SA (EPA:ORA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Orange SA (EPA:ORA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €15.58 ($18.12).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORA shares. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.70 ($17.09) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.30 ($16.63) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of ORA stock opened at €12.79 ($14.87) on Friday. Orange has a 12-month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €15.80 ($18.37). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.78.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

